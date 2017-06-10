A ZP on mission mode

The target is to build 10,000 individual toilets for rural poor across Kalaburagi district in a week, and work is progressing fast

The State machinery from top to bottom in Kalaburagi district is on a mission mode since last Monday when Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zilla Panchayat Hephsibha Rani Korlapati announced a target of building 10,000 individual toilets for rural poor across the district in a week.

The special drive has driven bureaucratic apparatus in all the departments under ZP and a few more beyond it out on to the field to reach the goal. 30 nodal officers with the responsibility of implementing the projects in 264 Gram Panchayats (GP) in seven taluks were designated. With Ms. Korlapati at the top, the army of officers down to village level where Panchayat Development Officers and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) operate from, set out on the mission. 40 beneficiaries from each GP were identified. Pregnant and lactating mothers were given priority in preparing the beneficiary list. Apart from reporting and guidance system already in place, a WhatsApp group was formed for monitoring and guiding.

The results were visible. 1,380 toilets were completed and 5,000 more were under construction by Friday evening. The numbers were impressive considering the total number of toilets built in previous years.

‘Great achievement’

“Our five-day achievement is greater than our whole-year achievement in 2015-16 and 2016-17 as the number of toilets built had not crossed 1,500 in either of the past two years,” pointed out Praveena Priya, Chief Planning Officer, who was looking after the special drive in Kalaburagi taluk. She is visiting at least five villages every day to oversee the progress. She feels that achievement of even 50% of the target is a great leap forward.

“Our target is huge. Even completing 5,000 toilets in a week is not a small thing. We will finish the remaining 5,000 by the next weekend,” she told The Hindu.

Resistance

The officials involved in the drive express their difficulties in convincing innocent rural people who are traditionally habituated to open-defecation. “In some cases, husbands of pregnant women who were on our priority list were resistant. We had to counsel them for hours to convince them. Now the construction of toilets at their backyard is underway,” Ms. Korlapati said.

“Thanks to the special efforts taken by Gram Panchayat officials, we now have a toilet for the whole family, especially for my pregnant daughter-in-law. We never used it as we have been going out to the open fields for relieving ourselves all these years,” said Seetabai, a resident of Kusanur tanda in Kalaburagi district.