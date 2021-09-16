A young woman’s vow gets the govt. machinery going

HUBBALLI

Deputy Commissioner promises road for village, help for her marriage

Following a young woman’s letter to the Chief Minister saying that she would not marry till a proper road was laid to her village, Deputy Commissioner of Davangere Mahanthesh Bilagi visited Hedne Rampura village on Thursday and promised to get the road work done immediately.

He also promised to facilitate her marriage.

R.D. Bindu, a resident of Hedne Rampura village in Mayakonda taluk of Davangere, had written to the Chief Minister saying that as there was no proper road and bus facilities to her village, several marriages of young men and women in the village had been adversely affected and a few had been stalled.

She had told the Chief Minister in the letter that she would not marry until a road to her village was laid.

As her “vow not to marry till road is laid” caught the attention of several people and also featured in print, electronic and social media posts, Mr. Bilagi visited the village on Thursday, accompanied by several officers.

After inspecting the condition of the road and covering a distance on foot, Mr. Bilagi spoke to the young woman over telephone and promised to get the road repaired immediately.

He said that a stretch of two kilometres has been laid and the remaining work will be completed soon. He also informed the young woman that a road work project worth ₹60 lakh has been sent for approval and the work will be taken up immediately after the requisite approval.

“We will lay a new road to the village and also facilitate your marriage,” Mr. Bilagi told Ms. Bindu.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Executive Engineer of Panchayat Raj Engineering Department Parameshwarappa, Executive Engineer of Public Works Department and other officials.