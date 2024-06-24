A yoga module that can reduce opioid dependence

A yoga module developed by the Integrated Centre for Yoga of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) can be used as a low-cost and low-risk adjunct therapy to reduce substance use among Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients.

According to the Department of Science and Technology, opioids are natural, semi-synthetic, or synthetic chemicals that interact with opioid receptors in the body and brain and reduce the perception of pain.

“Opioid use disorder is a severe substance use disorder. Dependence may be on prescription opioids (drugs such as codeine, tramadol, tapentadol, morphine) often given to ameliorate pain or street opioids (such as heroin, brown sugar),” the department said.

It added that the body becomes used to opioids and it can lead to severe withdrawal symptoms such as watering through eyes and nose, severe body aches, flu-like symptoms, sleeplessness, anxiety, and irritability. With chronic use, it can cause impairment in cognition, sexual dysfunction, severe impairment of social and occupational functions, and adds to the financial burden.

In order to find an alternative to opioids for pain control, a study to develop a yoga module to reduce opioid use was carried out by Dr. Hemant Bhargav from Integrated Centre for Yoga, NIMHANS.

The yoga for substance use module developed with support from Science and Technology of Yoga and Meditation (SATYAM) programme of DST was tested for feasibility of application through tele-mode and inter-therapist reliability was established.

It was found that yoga increases gamma-aminobutyric acid levels in the brain, as well as oxytocin which contributes in the management of opioid withdrawal symptoms and the attenuation of relapse. It has also been found to be useful in enhancing prefrontal activation, reducing impulsivity, and promoting positive behavioural changes with better self-regulation.

In the initial clinical case study with nine-month follow-up, the module was found suitable for bringing relief to patients suffering from opioid dependence.

Subsequently, a randomised controlled trail was performed with 60 subjects divided into two groups. One group performed yoga in addition to standard therapy, while another group took up exercise in addition to standard therapy.

After the 12 weeks of intervention, it was observed that subjects in the yoga group were 2.68 times more likely to show negative urine screening for opioids than the exercise group.