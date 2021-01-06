A year to fight for people’s causes and strengthen party: Shivakumar

Calling upon party activists to take up issues closer to people, State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday said this is the year to fight for people’s causes and strengthen the organisation from the panchayat level.

Addressing party workers at the first of the four divisional-level Sankalpa Samavesha here, Mr. Shivakumar said these events will be a forum for block- and district-level representatives to briefly air problems in their regions and the way organisation can be strengthened.

“We mean business and we want results. Those who are committed to party work should be involved. We are making way for flourishing of youth leadership,” he said and added the party was moving from a mass party to a cadre-based party.

Referring to legislators Ramalinga Reddy and B.K. Hariprasad taking the lead in holding a march to highlight problems in Bengaluru, Mr. Shivakumar said all district party units should take up issues concerning their region. “Myself, Siddaramaiah and other leaders will join you in the agitation that you hold. Your voice should be the voice of the party and of the State unit president.”

The Congress, he said, was serious on strengthening the party at the panchayat and ward level. “I want block units to ensure maximum membership for the panchayat-level party committees,” he said and added that details of members should be filled in booklets provided to block units. “If these booklets are filled by sitting in the office, we will detect it through coordinators who will scrutinise the booklets.”

Hinting at changes in the party organisation across the State, Mr. Shivakumar said the party has already given directions to him. “I do not want to take drastic action,” he said and added the party knows about activists who are working hard and those who are sitting idle. “I am travelling across the State to know how prepared you are for the fight,” he said and added that the party will make efforts to bring back activists and communities who have gone away from it. At no point should activists leave the party’s ideals and philosophy.