ADVERTISEMENT

A year since the Ukraine war began, these students have moved on

February 25, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Some students have sought transfer to other countries and a few have changed track to make a fresh beginning

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Indian students stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of a war between Ukraine and Russia in 2022. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A year after the outbreak of the Ukraine war, many students who were pursuing higher education in that country have made alternative arrangements to complete their studies.

This includes moving to another country or shifting track and changing the course altogether and starting afresh in India. Most of the students from India were pursuing their medical course in Ukraine.

While the initial days following their evacuation were one of euphoria and a sense of relief over escaping the crisis and the horrors of the unfolding war, there were concerns and uncertainty about their education and future.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
ALSO READ
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | One year of Russia-Ukraine war | What are endgame scenarios?

New country, more loans

Having completed the third year of his MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University,  Billava Likhith Koragappa of Kushalnagar could not abandon the course midway. Though he undertook online classes being conducted by the institute, it was a temporary measure.

‘’He sought a transfer to Georgia in December and the seventh semester classes commenced in January,’’ said his brother Karthik. Despite the nine-month disruption, he did not lose sight of his goal and persisted with online studies, said Mr. Karthik.

He said many of Likhith’s classmates and juniors had also made similar arrangements. But these alternatives have come at a steep cost, which has forced many parents to either seek extension of the loan repayment period or borrow more to meet the immediate requirements.

Chandan Gowda, also of Kushalnagar, was in the third year of MBBS at Kharkiv National Medical University in Ukraine when the war broke out. ‘’He has got a transfer to a medical institute in Georgia and will pursue offline classes from March,’’ said his father K.M. Manjunath.

ALSO READ
Explained | The past and present of Russia’s war in Ukraine 

A fresh start

Not to be dismayed by the sudden turn of events last year, Priyanka of Mysuru opted to change her track and shifted her course altogether.

Priyanka had completed her second year MBBS at Bukovinian State Medical University in Chernivtsi, Western Ukraine when the war broke out. She took off just a few hours before the airport in Kiev was shut down for all commercial traffic.

‘’We were not keen to send her abroad again after all the crisis and trauma we underwent though she secured fresh admission in a medical college in Malayasia,” said Priyanka’s father Gurumallesh. ‘’She is now doing a degree in Product Designing in Bengaluru and is happy about it,” he added.

Mr. Manjunath was critical of the Indian government for not taking any measures to help students pursue and complete their studies. ‘’This was an extraordinary situation and not the fault of the students. The government should have conceived some measures to enable displaced students from pursuing their course instead of leaving them in the lurch,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US