A wide variety of innovative technologies on display at National Horticulture Fair

February 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

From mushroom millet cookies, incense sticks produced from flower waste, a brinjal-tomato graft plant to beat water-logging to using native bees to pollinate crops grown in a greenhouse, there were many innovative technologies being demonstrated at the National Horticulture Fair - 2023 inaugurated on Wednesday.

Flower waste was earlier used to compost manure in the city, but scientists at the Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) have now come up with eco-friendly incense sticks from it.

Smita G.R. and her team have developed Arka Flower Incense Sticks from flower waste. “These incense sticks do not use charcoal and are completely plant-based and hence eco-friendly,” she told The Hindu. The incense sticks are now available in rose, marigold, gladiolus, chrysanthemum, and other flavours.

Tomato plants wilt if the fields are waterlogged and hence are not flood resistant. Principal scientist Lakshman R.H. of IIHR has come out with a novel solution by grafting brinjal’s root to a tomato scion. “Brinjal plant doesn’t wilt for six days even if waterlogged, whereas the tomato plant wilts in less than 48 hours. So, we have grafted brinjal root to the tomato plant,” he said.

Till now, those growing cucurbit vegetables like muskmelon, cucumber and gourds in greenhouses used to manually pollinate female flowers for fruit bearing. It was believed that only the European Bumble Bee was suited for pollination in a controlled environment and there were efforts to import the exotic species that hit a roadblock with the government stalling it. Not anymore as T. Venkata Rami Reddy, Principal Scientist, ICAR-IIHR, has now experimented and shown that two native bee species Indian honey bee and stingless bees can be used to pollinate cucurbit vegetables in greenhouses. “Bee rearing in the greenhouse will save farmers from the laborious process of hand pollination, increase the yield and also provide farmers with an additional source of revenue,” Dr. Reddy said.