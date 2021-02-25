A week-long job mela on virtual platform

MYSURU

KSOU initiative for recruiting candidates online attracts over 100 companies

Are you an employment aspirant but unable to make it physically to the job melas? A new online platform has been created where a candidate can seek a job sitting at home.

The Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) has joined hands with Job Kart India to hold a virtual job mela from March 15 to 22.

KSOU Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar told reporters in Mysuru on Thursday that over 100 companies will participate in the mela and the representatives of these companies will come online to choose candidates of their choice.

The VC said the KSOU, besides providing higher education, has also taken the responsibility of providing a platform for the candidates to get employed. “The candidates will also be provided requisite skills to make them employable. Nearly 40,000 students have enrolled for skill development training it is planning to conduct.”

Candidates with degrees, ITI, PUC and SSLC pass can participate in the job mela and preference will be given for freshers. So far, 6,700 job aspirants have enrolled for the mela, said S.V. Venkatesh of RiiiT’s Job Kart.

He said, “The effort hopes to give employment to at least 1,000 candidates.”

Mr Venkatesh said the job seekers have to download the JobkartIndia app from the Google play store and get registered for free. The candidates can login any time and fill the primary and secondary information to complete their profile, adding the basic and academic details.

Job aspirants can upload their documents and the profile link provided can be shared anywhere digitally. They are provided with the option of refining job search to filter results based on job description, eligibility and required skills besides taking self-assessment and understanding their skill level analytics, a press release said here.

Job seekers can study in detail and apply for the open jobs and watch the notification in the app on a daily basis. Company recruiters call or mail shortlisted candidates for the telephonic round of interview, and conduct virtual zoom interview. They will conduct the final interview for shortlisted candidates face-to-face in their respective companies.

