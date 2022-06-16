A ward to promote yoga

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas reveals plans for his constituency

A municipal ward in Krishnaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru city will be specially identified for promoting yoga, S.A. Ramdas, local MLA, has said. The ancient art would be introduced in nearly 5,000 households of the ward on the occasion of Mysuru hosting the country’s main yoga demonstration with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the International Day of Yoga celebrations.

The theme of this year’s yoga day is ‘Yoga for Humanity’.

Mr. Ramdas said in Mysuru on Thursday that the benefits of Ayurveda will also be promoted in the constituency with special focus among the people of the ward. A holistic approach will be brought by introducing the best practices in the ward for a period of one year, the MLA announced at a press conference here.

“The selected ward will be developed as a model ward with the focus on healthcare of the people. The programme will be launched in the constituency after the Yoga Day event and will continue for a period of one year,” he said.

Referring to the programme of the Prime Minister’s interaction with the beneficiaries of various Central Government schemes, the MLA said 202 schemes have been introduced in a span of 8 years by the Modi Government.

He said the beneficiaries of “Housing for All” in Krishnaraja constituency under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana will start receiving letters of sanction for a period of three days from Friday. A total of 12,000 beneficiaries have been identified and sanction of the State and Union government has been received for constructing 6,500 houses in the constituency. For loans, two nationalised banks have come forward to release conditional loans.

Mr. Ramdas said the invitation to the Prime Minister’s interaction at the Maharaja’s College Grounds will be handed over to the beneficiaries from the constituency along with saplings of a medicinal plant. The MLA appealed to the beneficiaries from his constituency to participate in the PM’s rally.