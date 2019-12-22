A walkathon through rural areas to stimulate action plan

Scores of volunteers from different walks of life have embarked on a walkathon through rural areas so as to understand rural issues and stimulate an action plan.

Organised by Swami Vivekananda Youth Movement, the walkathon christened “Walk within’’ was flagged off on Sunday and entails covering 40 villages spread over 8 days.

R. Balasubramaniam, founder of SVYM, who led the walk said it was not just a rural tourism project but a walk of self-discovery which involves exploring the rural and real India and experience and understand the issues plaguing them, to stimulate thought and action.

The volunteers will walk for 8 days and cover 40 villages during which there will be constant interaction with the local population to understand the issues, social or economic, that affects them. This will be followed by extensive interaction among the participants in a bid to stimulate thought and action.

The exercise will help the social changers to apprise themselves of the issues germane to rural India and be the change they wish to see around them, said Mr. Balasubramaniam.

“The walk is an attempt to mindfully unlock our inner potential for the greater good of the society’’, he said pointing out that the participants have come from different parts of the country and a few from abroad.

The route spanning 114 km covers the villages of Kergalli, Kellahalli, Hullahalli, Nanjangud, Suttur, Marshettyhalli and back. The event was held at the SVYM Lead Campus and flagged off by Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan.

The Deputy Chief Minister said he was inspired by the clarity of thought of Mr. Balasubramaniam who has reached out to help the rural poor and wanted to be a part of the event. Swami Muktidanandaji of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram and others were present on the occasion.