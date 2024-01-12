GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A VTU celebration that resonates with the aspirations of the young

January 12, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
A student performs Bharatanatyam at Yukti 2024, a national youth festival, organised by Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi on Friday.

A student performs Bharatanatyam at Yukti 2024, a national youth festival, organised by Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Over 2,500 students from across the country are participating in YUKTI -2K24, a national youth festival, in Visvesvaraya Technological University in Belagavi on Friday.

Students from various colleges presented a variety of cultural performances during the inauguration of the youth festival.

Vice-Chancellor S. Vidyashankar inaugurated the festival on Friday.

He said that it is being organised as part National Youth Day celebrations and to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

“It is a celebration that resonates with the vigour, potential and aspirations of the country’s young population. Swami Vivekananda’s teachings are deeply rooted in the principles of spiritual harmony, tolerance and the recognition of the divinity in every individual,” he said.

“Our demographic dividend is India’s strength. It has the ability to transform any society in a revolutionary manner. Our future depends upon how we use this demographic dividend. We should train young community in the right direction by promoting their skills and talents. Today’s students are the real ambassadors of culture and knowledge heritage of our country,” he said.

Registrar B.E. Rangaswamy, Registrar (Evaluation) T.N. Shreenivasa, Finance Officer M.A. Sapna, Regional Director S.B. Dandagi, Student Welfare Officer Pralhad Rathod, Cultural Coordinator Deepti Shetty and others were present.

