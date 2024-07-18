A visionary who brought Kannada theatre from Udupi to Hyderabad 

It was financial difficulties that compelled Karody Gundu Rao to relocate to Hyderabad from Udupi in coastal Karnataka in 1950. But his first love — Kannada theatre — stayed with him. In the place he relocated to, he not only rebuilt his livelihood, but also a new world of Kannada theatre.

A recently released biography of the theatre maker by his son Karody Niranjan Rao, Full Many a Gem, chronicles this unusual journey. It looks back at how Gundu Rao came to be known for building an audience who participated in and admired Kannada theatre in Hyderabad. Gundu Rao managed to draw an audience of 800-1000 for his plays in Hyderabad.

Gundu Rao’s theatre journey in Hyderabad started under the banner Kannada Natya Ranga, which he founded in 1968 and he ran it until he died in 2010, says Niranjan Rao. His book brings alive days and moments in the 50-plus glorious years of his theatre journey.

An early start

Starting his theatre journey at the age of 12, Gundu Rao was the grandson of popular Udupi-based theatre and Yakshagana artiste Karody Subba Rao.

Gundu Rao wrote his first play in 1934, a children’s play titled Draupadi Swayamvara. He organised the play by roping in all his cousins and playmates. He wrote another children’s play, Muppina Maduve, in early 1935. As a child artiste, he acted in a social play titled Seva Sadan, presented by the neighboring village’s graduates.

Gundu Rao grew up in an atmosphere imbued with music and theatre. He listened to the soulful natyasangeet of Bal Gandharva, Baburao Pendharker and other well-known luminaries of the Marathi stage. His son says he had a good singing voice and had learnt Hindustani music as well as instruments such as tabla from his grand-uncle, Karody Madhava Rao, who stayed at Kuthupady, Udupi, for many years and learnt the harmonium from his father, Karody Narasinga Rao.

Financial issues

Speaking to The Hindu, Niranjan Rao said of the circumstances under which the family moved to Hyderabad and what happened there, “We were a family of six, but when we moved to Hyderabad, it was just my parents, my brother and I. Our father decided to move to Hyderabad due to financial issues. Though we had some agricultural land, it did not yield much. He wanted a new start, and when we were contemplating moving to Bombay (now Mumbai) or elsewhere, he decided to move to Hyderabad. He took up many different jobs there, but parallelly did theatre, introduced Kannada theatre to Hyderabad and eventually started his own troupe.“

Gundu Rao assumed a different role in Hyderabad, initially becoming a teacher. His wife also pursued teaching after completing her post-graduation. However, the death of his father in 1968 temporarily halted these activities.

But Gundu Rao picked it up again soon, starting an amateur trope. Until then, serious theatre, apart from the occasional one-act Kannada play, was virtually nonexistent in Hyderabad.

Birth of troupe

It was a chance remark from an acquaintance that inspired Gundu Rao to embark on an ambitious theatre journey, producing full-length plays complete with songs, verses, and technical details. Although he initially faced challenges in assembling his cast, including female artists, he successfully launched Kannada Natya Ranga on July 27, 1968, at Ravindra Bharati, with Telugu cinema icon Akkineni Nageswara Rao inaugurating the event before a large audience.

Initially, it was hard for Gundu Rao to find Kannada-speaking actors or Telugu-speaking actors who could also speak Kannada. “For his first Kannada play in Hyderabad, my father had asked his friend G.N. Rao to recruit actors, but he could not find even a single one. He ascribed this to the language barrier. This was the situation in 1968. Hyderabad then had upwards of nearly a lakh Kannadigas. Most of them belonged to the erstwhile Hyderabad Karnataka area. Their Kannada was a mixture of Kannada, Telugu and the Deccani Urdu.”

Most schools offered Hindi and Telugu as additional languages to be learnt under the three-language formula. It became clear that getting Kannada-speaking actors was going to be an uphill task. “Father began to tap his vast circle of friends for potential talent. Back then many Kannadigas were serving in the branch offices of banks that originated in Karnataka. Having been educated in Karnataka, many of them could read, write and speak Kannada with ease. But would they have the commitment and dedication to undertake lengthy rehearsals and stage a play was the question. Soon, he found a 25-year-old banker who fitted the bill, and that is when he directed his first play in 1968 titled Bahdur Ganda, written by Parvatavani,” narrates Niranjan Rao.

No looking back

Gundu Rao went on to direct and compose music for a total of 41 plays, such as Roopa Chakra, Akshayambara, Mamatheya Mane, Gampara Gumpu, Kurudu Kanchana, Devyani, Tippu Sultan, Kittoora Huli, and Sanmaana Sukha, which was his last play in 2010.

Niranjan Rao says there was never a problem getting an audience for his father’s Kannada plays despite performing them in a state that did not speak the language. “Hyderabad has at least 3-4 lakh Kannadigas. Though not everyone is involved in social events like dramas, we managed to attract people. The tickets when we started were priced at not more than a rupee or two. Surprisingly, most of our dramas had an audience count of 800-1,000 people easily. The majority of our plays happened at Ravindra Bharathi, which is equivalent to Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru, and we managed to have houseful shows in such a huge space.”

“On the day of the first show, around 9 p.m., we were ready and nervous, wishing we could dream away the next few hours. The theatre had started filling up, heightening our tension. By 9.15 p.m., it was jampacked. There was not a single vacant seat, either in the hall or in the gallery. Quite a few were standing at the gate and in the aisles. Almost every other show was like this whenever we performed. So, pulling an audience for a Kannada play in Hyderabad was never an issue,” he says.

Gundu Rao went on to direct numerous plays with a strong command of production elements. He was involved in makeup, lighting, and music as well.

A rich legacy

Sharing his experience working with the late theatre maker, Ramachander Rao V., who acted in Gundu Rao’s plays, says he was a very dedicated director. “He was my school teacher, and later on, his son was my boss. When Niranjan told me that his father was directing a play and was looking for Kannada-speaking actors, I told him I was interested. Rao sir was very dedicated, and was a perfectionist, if he took up something he would work on it till he succeeded.“

His forefathers were from Karnataka, but he was raised in Hyderabad. “Though I knew Kannada, Telugu was a language I was fluent in, and it had become my mother tongue as I was raised here. I did not know how to read Kannada, so I would ask someone to read the script for me, and I would write it down in Telugu or English for the rehearsals,“ recalls the 68-year-old.

Another actor, Devasena Atheya, says Gundu Rao was a father figure to her. “My journey with Gundu Rao sir, my guru, started when I was just 16 or 17. I was invited to dance in his play, and eventually, they asked me to act also. I was afraid that my parents would object, but later, my mother agreed to let me act ... Be it taking care of us or teaching, everything reminded me of my father. He was a father figure to me.“ Being a native Telugu speaker, she only knew a bit of the language because her neighbours were Kannadigas. So she, too, would write her dialogues in Telugu and learn them by rote. “Later, Gundu Rao sir would patiently teach me intonations,“ she adds.

Over time, Gundu Rao trained more than 200 actors, including many like Devasena, who did not speak Kannada. His son Niranjan Karody and daughter-in-law Sumathi Niranjan continue his legacy in Hyderabad.

