A ‘victory’ to students’ movement, says AIDSO

February 17, 2023 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST

Several announcements made in the State Budget that was presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday were the demands of the student community which has been fighting for strengthening the public education system, said the All India Democratic Students’ Union (AIDSO), Mysuru district committee.

While welcoming the announcements, the AIDSO said in Mysuru that it considers the development as a “victory” to the students’ movement.

Free education to those studying in government PU and degree colleges, renovation of government schools, free bus passes to all girl students, construction of toilets in all government schools were among the demands of the student community which has been announced in the Budget, said Chandrakala, AIDSO District Secretary.

However, the demand for establishing government engineering colleges in every district, free bus passes to all students and other demands have not been met. Besides, it is disheartening to note that the State government has not released funds for the free laptop scheme and distribution of the free tab for higher education students studying in government colleges, she said in a statement here.

AIDSO demanded that the government should immediately allocate funds for the above schemes.

The government has also announced that it would upgrade five government engineering colleges in the State into KIT (Karnataka Institute of Technology). But if these institutions are made self-financing institutions, then there will be a steep increase in fees and poor students won’t be able to get admissions. The government should ensure that the KITs are not made self-financing institutions, the release said.

The AIDSO also appealed to the government to ensure that the announcements were not made keeping in view the ensuing elections but are implemented from next academic year..