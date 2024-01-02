GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A unique way to tell time in 2024 

January 02, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Rishabh Sachdeva,Navya Naveli
Two unique calendars have been created in the heart of Bengaluru this new year, transforming the routine act of timekeeping into an intellectual and artistic journey. These two special calendars have been designed by two city-based innovators: Assistant Commissioner D. Kumaresh, hailing from the central Goods and Customs Department, and businessman Babu Ajaz. 

Kumaresh’s creation, for instance, which focuses on the number 2, offers an intellectual playground filled with travel trivia and mind-bending math puzzles. Not only does it feature a unique statistical piece on one page that serves as a reflective snapshot of the entire year, but it also explores intriguing facts about the number 24, offers an engaging exploration of “round-the-clock wishes,” charts 24-hour distance journeys in India and unveils 24 cities with rechristened names, among other bits of trivia, taking the viewer on an odyssey through diverse landscapes. 

“I am already harbouring ideas for next year’s calendar as I transform each page into a canvas of intellectual and creative exploration,” he confessed. 

Babu Ajaz‘s creation, like all those he has been putting together since 2016, is centred around Bangalore. “This year’s calendar pays tribute to the famous people of Karnataka who have been honoured through Indian postal department-issued stamps and are somehow an important part of the history of Bengaluru, “said Ajaz, who has focused on almost all heritage buildings in the city in previous editions of the calendar.

“I wanted to put light on human beings, and each stamp on the calendar is a miniature canvas, portraying the faces of iconic figures who have contributed significantly to various fields, be it literature, arts, science, or politics,” he said, adding that the calendar ends up becoming a cultural almanack, offering a daily dose of inspiration as it showcases the diverse tapestry of talent that the state has nurtured. 

