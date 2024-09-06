Chamundi Hills: A treasure trove of biodiversity

A study spread over more than 10 years as part of a voluntary initiative to document the flora and fauna of Chamundi Hills has yielded rich results reinforcing its status as a biodiversity hotspot.

The details of the findings have been published by Mysore Nature on its website (https://www.mysorenature.org). Chamundi Hills supports 153 species of butterflies and documentation of birds over three decades indicated that there were 193 species of birds belonging to 44 families in the Chamundi Hills reserve forests. This compares with 546 species of birds recorded across the State by researchers.

Also, 134 species are resident birds and 72 species breed here. Darters, pelicans, painted storks, and ducks are found in the waterbodies abutting the hillock while a few migratory birds not found anywhere else in Mysuru taluk are found here. These include indian blue robin, pied thrush, malabar whistling thrush, eurasian blackbird, eurasian wryneck, etc.

Mammals that find sanctuary in Chamundi Hills reserve forest include bonnet macaque, common leopard, rusty spotted cat, small indian civet, common palm civet, golden jackal, black-naped hare, pangolin, etc.

