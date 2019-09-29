A tough road for Congress, JD(S)

After a series of setbacks in the last two years, facing bypolls in 15 Legislative Assembly constituencies on December 5 will be the first big challenge for the Congress. Its once coalition partner, the Janata Dal (Secular), finds itself in an equally tough situation.

Many Congress leaders are yet to come out of the shock and disappointment over the Lok Sabha election debacle. The collapse of the coalition government further complicated matters. While the old coalition partners are engaged in constant blame game, there are troubles within the two parties.

Factions within

Factions in the Congress — new entrants and the old guard — appear to be getting bolder now and making allegations against each other openly. It may be tougher for such a divided house to counter the BJP’s “election machine and money power”. Desertion of the party by its legislators, arrest of its main electoral strategist and troubleshooter D.K. Shivakumar, and delay in appointments of office-bearers to the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) seem to be making the party weaker than it was a year ago.

After the Lok Sabha election defeat, differences between a section of party leaders led by the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and another section of leaders comprising G. Parameshwara, M. Mallikarjun Kharge, K.H. Muniyappa, and B.K. Hariprasad appear to have grown. These leaders are now indulging in a blame game for the party’s loss in the 2018 Assembly and the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

More desertions

Further damage to the party has been done by decisions of some leaders such as Anil Lad to leave the party to join the BJP. This would only consolidate the BJP in Ballari district where the Congress had made a steady return in the recent years by winning a majority of the seats here 2014 and 2018 Assembly elections. It is evident that disqualified legislator B.S. Anand Singh, who won in 2018 from Vijayanagar segment on the Congress ticket and was expelled from the party later, will be the BJP’s candidate in the bypolls.

A former MP said the Congress could retain its stronghold in the constituencies it won in 2018 only if the party can pull itself together and evolve a collective decision-making mechanism. Political observers said that the Congress’ performance will reveal whether or not the party is still in the game and if Mr. Siddaramaiah at the helm can make a difference to the fortunes of the party.

JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda, who is hobnobbing with BJP leaders, has made adverse comments against top leaders of the party.

The woes of the other Opposition party, the JD(S), are not very different. A few legislators, including G.T. Deve Gowda, have been hobnobbing with BJP leaders and has openly aired adverse comments against the JD(S) top leaders. Some JD(S) legislators even blamed the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for the collapse of the coalition.

BSY not in good place

These troubles within the Opposition camp has come as a saving grace for Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who otherwise has little to cheer about, with the government never appearing to take off. While a major part of the State was reeling under floods, the Chief Minister was busy in transfer of officials and pacifying disgruntled legislators who have been denied Cabinet berths. He has to also deal with the central leadership not favourable to him. Despite these drawbacks, the party believes that its cadre can mobilise voters as the State heads for the bypolls, at least partly on account of the Opposition being in disarray.