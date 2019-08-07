A third of Vidhana Soudha Secretariat staff logs in late, blames traffic for delay

After nearly one third of the secretariat staff in the Vidhana Soudha were found to be coming late to work, the secretariat employees’ association has sought relaxation of timings by 30 minutes — citing severe traffic jams caused around the Vidhana Soudha in the morning rush hour. Employees, the association claimed, are under severe stress to reach office and that is also leading to serious health complications.

Over 900 of the about 2,500 staff members were found to be late after their biometric attendance was scrutinised since January this year, they have now been issued notices to explain the delay, sources in the secretariat said. Government employees have to report to work at 10 a.m., and are given a relaxation of 10 minutes after which the biometric attendance logs them absent.

After the issue came to light during the scrutiny, department heads were given the list of such ‘absentees’ or late comers to act upon. Failure to provide a convincing reply would mean that days on which employees were late would be treated as leave or commensurate salary would be cut, a communiqué from the Chief Secretary to the departmental heads said in the last week of July. The heads were given 15 days to complete the process.

Stunned by the notices issued to the employees, a first of its kind in recent years in such big numbers, Karnataka Government Secretariat Employees’ Association has written to Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar to consider their plea in extending the swipe-in time to 10.30 a.m. from 10.10 a.m. currently. The association — reiterating its commitment to time discipline — also pointed out to traffic blockades caused by VIP/VVIP movement aroundthe Vidhana Soudha for their delay.

“We will have to answer the notices. But the association has requested the Chief Secretary to consider our plea before acting against us. While the biometric attendance time is 10 a.m., employees get a relaxation till 10.10 a.m. We have sought it to be extended to 10.30 a.m., and the mandatory 7 hours 30 minutes can be calculated from the time of swiping in,” an association office-bearer told The Hindu.

According to him, many staffers travel daily from places like Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagaram and Tumakuru districts since they cannot sustain their families here. “Even those residing in Bengaluru are staying in far-off areas as housing is affordable there.”

Across the city, traffic movement has slowed down considerably due to various infrastructure works, the association, in its memorandum said, adding that at times, biometric machines did not work. “Considerable time is spent in entering the Vidhana Soudha owing to checking at gates, considering it is a vital installation,” the memorandum added.

However, a senior official, who travels from Mysuru daily, said, “Irrespective where you travel from, discipline has to be maintained. I come from Mysuru daily and am at office by 9.45 a.m. There are people who come from Bengaluru city at 11 a.m. ever day and also leave early. How do you discipline them? There are also cases where officers may come a little late but also leave late while logging in for over seven and a half hours. All this has to be considered in the disciplinary process.” This action was expected as employees had been warned before, he added.

Mr. Bhaskar, who is in New Delhi with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, was not available for comment.