A test of international standards for police drivers in Karnataka

October 31, 2023 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

To enhance the proficiency and skills of police personnel, the Police Driving and Maintenance School, Yelahanka has recently adopted an upgraded training module on a par with international standards and in line with Indian Road Congress norms.

“We have designed the training programme keeping in mind the importance of precision and efficiency, to minimise accident rates. The training programme will sharpen their skills to perfection,” said Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar, who heads police training now.

Intensive training module

In the new module, police drivers are trained to cover comprehensive aspects including public safety, emergency response such as accidents, crimes in progress and natural disasters. Intensive training ensures they can navigate through traffic and reach the scene promptly, potentially saving lives and minimising damage, police said.

Police drivers require advanced driving skills to apprehend suspects without endangering the lives of road users and often face high-stress situations where they have to make decisions in a split-second. The training ensures they respond appropriately to dynamic and challenging situations.

Police drivers are also trained in specialised driving techniques including defensive driving, precision driving, and off-road driving, driving in rain and other weather conditions. Drivers are also trained to maintain their health and even repair the vehicles they drive in case of an emergency.

“Police drivers are in demand even after retirement for their skill. With the new training module, they will be of any competitive international standards,” Mr. Kumar said.

When the new driving test, as per these standards, was introduced before the training commenced, one out of every six drivers hardly cleared the test. It has now improved following the training.

“The test and training will not only provide good drivers to the department, but also reduce the number of accidents involving police vehicles, which has become a matter of concern,” Mr. Kumar said.