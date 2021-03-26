A teacher’s gesture for her students

Hassan

A teacher of the Government Higher Primary School at Nulliggere in Hosanagar taluk of Shivamogga taluk has won the hearts of people in the taluk for her unique initiative to attract students to her school. In the last seven years, Rekha Prabhakar has deposited ₹1,000 each in the name of 63 students and issued them bonds which will mature when they complete class X.

Ms. Prabhakar, a native of Shankaranarayana village in Kundapur taluk, got the job as teacher at Nulligere in 2010. In her initial years, the school had a strength of over 100. Gradually it decreased. She thought of offering ₹1,000 per student taking admission for class I. “I started this in 2014 and since then every year I have been depositing the amount in the names of those students admitting for class I. A majority of the children are from a poor background. The amount will be helpful for their college studies after completing SSLC,” said Ms. Prabhakar.

With her initiative, the students’ strength also improved. However, she does not feel her initiative alone helped increase the strength. “It could be co-incidental. The collective efforts of colleagues in providing quality education improved the strength. Besides that, we have been supported by local donors and members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee,” she said.

Appreciating her gesture, a donor has sponsored tables for the Nali-Kali classes. A couple of people have offered notebooks and shoes to the students. “When we teachers go beyond our regular work, the public also recognize it and extend their helping hand,” she said.

This year so far 13 students took admission to class I. She has deposited money in their accounts at Canara Bank’s branch at Nagara. After 10 years each student will get around ₹2,400. So far she has spent ₹63,000 from her savings. “I am also from a poor family. I could study because of the support of many people. As I have received help from society, now it is time to pay back,” said Rekha. She has been supported by her husband Prabhakar Kulal, an officer with the Forest Department.