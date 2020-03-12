A survey of transgenders soon

Karnataka State Women Development Corporation (KSWDC) chairperson Shashikala Tengli has said that the government will soon conduct a survey of transgenders in the State.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, she said that a proper survey of the number of members in the transgender community would help to extend the benefits of employment and housing schemes with a long-term vision.

The KSWDC had chalked out several welfare measures to help transgenders and Devadasis and bring them to the mainstream. As per data available with KSWDC, there are around 46,660 Devadasis in the State.

The beneficiaries of Devadasis rehabilitation scheme, housing scheme, Udyogini Scheme, microfinance scheme, Samruddhi Scheme, Chetana scheme, and Rehabilitation of transgender would be linked with Aadhar and covered under insurance. The State government allocated ₹171 crore for the KSWDC in the recent Budget.

Rehabilitation

The government allocated ₹830 lakh for the rehabilitation of Devadasis during 2019-20. Of this, ₹622 lakh has been spent to benefit 440 beneficiaries against the target of 589 Devadasis across the State.

She added that around 30,130 Devadasis were eligible for the pension scheme in the State. The government has allocated ₹4.77 crore for the pension scheme for Devadasis. The eligible age for the scheme is 45.

A sum of ₹410 lakh has been allocated for the rehabilitation of transgenders. Of this, ₹307 lakh has been released and ₹263.84 lakh has been utilised to rehabilitate 606 transgenders.

A sum of ₹205 lakh has been allocated under various welfare schemes for sex workers.

In Kalaburagi district, over 119 applications were received by KSWDC for extending financial assistance to a woman under training and employment programme. Around 112 street vendors have applied for financial assistance of up to ₹10,000 to start their business, Ms. Tengli said.