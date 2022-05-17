A summer school at CIIL for saving endangered languages

Digital resources for the endangered and lesser-known languages of India in focus

A two-week summer school on Language Documentation began at the Scheme for Protection and Preservation of Endangered Languages (SPPEL) of Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysuru, here on Tuesday.

Shailendra Mohan, Director, CIIL, Mysuru was present.

Shobhana Chelliah from the University of North Texas (USA) inaugurated the programme and delivered the keynote address. She briefed the participants about the grave situation that India’s tribal and minor languages have been facing and called upon the scholars to document, preserve, and work towards the revival of such languages.

She said languages are like forests with ecosystems of their own, and human communities and cultures are born and grown around them. These endangered languages constitute an irreplaceable treasure not only for the communities who speak them but also for linguists, community members, and scholars alike.

Prof. Chelliah also shared her field experiences from her documentation project on the Tibeto-Burman languages of Northeast India. While emphasising the need to create trusted repositories of digital resources for the endangered and lesser-known languages of India, she appreciated the initiatives taken by CIIL in this direction.

In his address, Sujoy Sarkar said that participants have an exciting opportunity to get theoretical insights and hands-on training on the various aspects of language documentation and linguistic fieldwork in this workshop. They will also get to familiarise themselves with the important state-of-the-art tools, techniques and technologies prevalent in the discipline.

P.R. Dharmesh Fernandez presided over the inaugural session while Narayan Kumar Choudhary delivered the welcome address. About 60 participants representing 27 States and UTs from various institutions/IITs/Universities across India are participating in this programme. Seventeen experts will train the participants with the theoretical underpinnings and practical aspects through classroom and online mode. The programme is being organised with the coordination of Sujoy Sarkar, Officer-in-Charge, SPPEL, from May 17 to 31.