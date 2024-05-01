A summer camp to bring out children’s latent creativity

May 01, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

During the ongoing summer holidays, Ilaa Samyojitha, a student of class 4, looks forward to going to the summer camp at Hardwicke school in Mysuru every day.

She is among the more than 20 children in the age group of 10 to 16 attending a month-long art camp, where the participants are exposed to various forms of art ranging from visual arts and performing arts to literature.

The children get an opportunity to try their hands not only in visual arts like painting, drawing and clay art, but also in performing arts like theatre, dance and music. They also get an opportunity to write.

“I like coming to this camp more than going to school”, said Samyojitha, who has been attending the art camp enthusiastically with the other students. “I get to do more variety of things here,” she said.

According to the Camp Director Cheluvaraju, most children possess an innate talent that often goes unrecognised. When they involve themselves in the art activities at the camp, their latent creativity comes out in the open, helping them and their parents identify their strengths.

Once the children identify their talents, the same can be honed in the future and help them grow into better individuals and do well in life.

The Indian Institute of Educational Theatre, Mysuru, spearheaded by noted theatre personality Prasanna started the art camp titled “Art Intro” summer camp with the objective of “introducing” children to various forms of art.

The camp, which began on April 15, is scheduled to conclude on May 12. The resource persons drawn for camp included skilled professionals trained in reputed institutes like CAVA, Ninasam and Rangayana. While camp director Cheluvaraju handles visual arts, Mr Rajesh Madhavan teaches theatre to the students. Similiarly, percussionist Srikant teaches the students music, Kirthi Baindoor handles classes in literature.

The organizers opine that the medium of art also helps reduce the stress among children, soften their mind and improve their sensitivities.

Hence, equal importance should be given to art education along with mathematics and science, the organizers said while claiming that studies that had shown how that quality arts education can help students learn more effectively in subjects such as science and mathematics.

Exposing children to art education will make them sensitive to their surroundings and become more creative, felt the camp organizers.