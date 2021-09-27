A stroll down memory lane for Bommai, Nirani

Visiting one’s alma mater is always a memorable experience which revives old memories and makes one relive those old cherishable moments. On Monday, it happened with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet colleague Murugesh Nirani.

Both alumni of BVB College of Engineering and Technology (Now KLE Technological University), the leaders became emotional and spoke at length cherishing the old memories during the inauguration of the platinum jubilee celebrations of their alma mater.

Showering praises on Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar and Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore, the two appreciated the transformation the institution has undergone in the last two decades. “I feel like taking admission once again in the college,” Mr. Bommai jokingly said, while the gathering comprising of other alumni, former and current faculty members and students cheered him.

On a lighter note, the Chief Minister remembered some of the classrooms which he never visited, the library from where he never borrowed books, some special rooms in the college hostel, his classmates and their help and the college canteen where his attendance was compulsory. Mr. Bomai also recalled the strike of PWD officials, in which they took part and which ultimately resulted in the postponement of their examination and various other instances that he cherishes for life.

On a serious note, he remembered his teachers with gratitude and said whatever good decisions for the people he took were the outcome of the education he received at his alma mater. He also recalled a strict Vice-Chancellor D.M. Nanjundappa and said that because of him he could complete his engineering education.

Mr. Nirani, who is Minister for Large and Medium Industries, too became nostalgic and recalled his days in the college. “I am student of 35% category. That’s why I have become Industries Minister. If I had scored more, I would have become an assistant executive engineer like several of my classmates,” Mr. Nirani said, recalling his initial days as an industrialist. He narrated his success story which began with an investment of ₹10 lakh and how his company is now crushing 75,000 tonnes of sugarcane everyday.

The Minister invited students to visit his sugar factory and also take up entrepreneurship instead of just taking a job. He also invited them to the entrepreneurship workshops being jointly held by the Union and State governments in a bid to assist budding entrepreneurs. He also listed out various schemes of assistance meant for those who wanted to become entrepreneurs.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Prof. Shettar [Vice-Chancellor of KLETU] briefed about the KLE Tech Park which has been built at a cost of ₹4 crore with close to ₹1 crore contribution from the Alumni Association. He recalled B.V. Bhoomaraddi who donated 50 acres of land for setting up the engineering institution 75 years ago and said that the platinum jubilee celebrations will conclude on the birth anniversary of B.V. Bhoomaraddi on May 9, 2022.

Presiding over the function, Mr. Kore [Chairman of KLE Society] recalled the institution’s history and spoke about its future endeavours.