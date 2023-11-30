A step towards coexistence

November 30, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated November 29, 2023 11:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Coexistence Consortium, an organisation that aims to promote coexistence of humans and animals, in collaboration with Unboxing Bengaluru habba organised an event where 15 life-sized ‘Lantana elephants’ were displayed in front of Vidhan Soudha.

The display was inaugurated by Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs, Legislation and Tourism H.K. Patil.

“I am happy to see Bengaluru Habba taking such initiatives and I look forward to more innovation and artistry like this,” said Minister H.K. Patil.

Members of Soliga community M.M. Hills and B.R. Hills were also present at the event.

Dr. Tarsh Thekaekara, founding member of Coexistence Consortium noted that it was important to try to bring harmony and balance among both humans and wildlife.

Lantana elephants are sculptures made of Lantana camara, an invasive species widely found in Nilgiris.

Made by around 150 artisans belonging to indigenous communities in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka, the sculptures are claimed to have attracted a revenue close to ₹3.5 Crores.

According to the organisers the event has been organised to address two problems at one – to promote the idea of coexistence in the context of increasing instances of man-animal conflicts in the state and to present a productive solution to the problem of invasives.

While 15 elephants are on display now, the organisers noted that they plan to bring in 100 more structures by January.

Sandeep Hanchanale, Head of partnership at Coexistence Consortium, said, “I am thankful for all the support we got from Bengaluru Habba, and I would highly appreciate if more and more people get to see and appreciate this kind of innovative artistry.”

