A sorry state of affairs in public schools: Report

A survey of 889 schools, mainly government schools in the State, conducted on the directions of the Karnataka High Court to assess availability of mandatory infrastructure facilities, has disclosed a “grim” and “sorry state of affairs” as a large number of schools lack basic facilities such as separate toilets for girls and boys, safe drinking water, teaching and learning materials, among other deficiencies.

“Even though it has been 10 years since the RTE Act came into force, its implementation has been disappointing in the State... The facts and figures of the survey highlight a grim state of affairs in relation to effective implementation of the RTE Act...,” said the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) in its report submitted to the court. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz directed the government to come out with responses to the findings by the KSLSA, which analysed data of the 889 schools (867 government, 10 aided and 12 unaided) from data of about 70,000 schools across the State.

The court, acting on a PIL petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India last year, had in March this year ordered the survey.