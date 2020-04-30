A sombre May Day amidst unprecedented labour crisis

As an unprecedented labour crisis unfolds due to the complete lockdown for over a month now, the mood is sombre this May Day. Never in recent history has almost every sector that generates employment – from industries to service sector – stayed shut for over a month and labourers forced to stay home without work.

While their job and salary prospects are bleak, despite the government giving a go-ahead for industries to open from Monday with some riders, those in the unorganised sector are battling for survival. Adding to these anxieties is the fear of contracting COVID-19 as they get back to their working spheres.

The worst hit are the migrant labourers, who are struggling to make ends meet and longing to go home. While the State government announced that it would organise transport for those who want to go home, many are divided on whether or not they want to go back at all for reasons aplenty.

A deterrent is the fact that travellers will have to bear the cost themselves. “We are a family of six and have run out of money even for food. The government must bear the costs and help us,” said Nasreen Bi, who hails from West Bengal and is resident of a labour camp in Bellandur. Vinay Sreenivasa, activist with Naavu Bharateeyaru, a city-based social welfare coalition, questioned how people, who are on the verge of starvation if not for the relief provided, could bear transport cost at this juncture.

Also, not all are keen to go back home. “We came here as we did not find jobs in the village. After the lockdown is lifted, we have to find jobs here again. If Bengaluru has no jobs, how will we find them in our villages?” asked Bharamappa, hailing from Yadgir and working as construction labour in the city.

Activists fear that being stranded with no money may push the workers into debt and bonded labour. “There is an organised trafficking network that arranges loans for those in dire need of money and puts them into bonded labour, especially in States like Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. With migrant labourers set to return home, the spectre of bonded labour is a concern. The government needs to take precautions to prevent this,” said Prathima M., associate director, International Justice Mission, an NGO working to eradicate bonded labour.

How the desperate informal-sector workers are being pushed into debt traps is borne out by the rather unusual demand made by Slum Janara Sanghatane convener Amrutraj. Pawn broker shops should be opened immediately, he said. “Little government help is reaching us. At least, we can sell the bits of jewellery we have for sustainence,” he said. Naavu Bharateeyaru has demanded Direct Cash Transfer of ₹9,600 to each family.

Meanwhile, industrial workers in the organised sector are no better off. Even as Joint Committee of Trade Unions (JCTU), Karnataka, has demanded all of them be paid full wages for April, managements are ready to pay only a part of the salary. There seems to be some hope, as the State government on Thursday announced that all industries except those in containment zones will begin work from May 4.

As the industry bodies are lobbying with the government to increase working hours, JCTU wants it reduced to six hours from the present eight. “Any increase in work hours, will lead to job loss. Managements will fire those working on contract and maintain production levels by increasing work hours. If work hours are reduced, social distancing will be easier and it will also create jobs,” a statement from JCTU said.

Govt. to allow one-time travel

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to allow one-time interstate or inter-district movement of people and migrant labourers stranded in different places owing to the lockdown.

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy said people from Karnataka residing in other States would be allowed to return only if they test negative for COVID-19. He made it clear that the government would only arrange buses and not bear the travelling cost.

Biased reporting condemned

‘Campaign Against Hate Speech’, a group of activists and citizens, has condemned biased reporting by the Kannada media blaming migrants from Bihar for the spread of COVID-19 in the city.

In a statement issued on Thursday, they said the trend of blaming communities and people, starting with the Tablighi Jamaat, is cause for concern. “The media has made statements that is a clear attempt to promote and incite hatred against persons from Bihar. By placing the blame for spreading a deadly disease on the migrant workers from Bihar, by portraying them as unreasonable and demanding, such reports amplify the prejudice and hostility that the migrant worker communities face on a daily basis even in ordinary times,” the statement said.

It also pointing out that such reporting was in violation of guidelines issued by World Health Organisation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India.