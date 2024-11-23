 />

A slew of suggestions from citizens for future of Mysuru

Published - November 23, 2024 07:55 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Stakeholders and representatives of various organisations, individual citizens and NGOs submitted their views on the development of Mysuru, on Saturday.

There was a slew of suggestions from stakeholders on what was imperative for Mysuru’s planned development with a 50 year horizon, at a meeting convened by the district administration here on Saturday.

It was chaired by district in charge Minister H.C. Mahadevappa who averred that stakeholders would be consulted before conceiving a long-term plan for the city.

Bhamy V. Shenoy of Mysore Grahakara Parishat said the need of the hour was ward committees that have not been constituted. He said if done it would result in better consultative process at the grassroots.

He also rued that such open meetings without involvement of professional urban planners and urban architects will have little value as it will only generate opinion based on personal experience and not solutions based on professional competence and expertise.  

N.S. Rangaraju of INTACH Mysuru, said there were 18 heritage roads notified in the city but they were being swamped by commercial buildings in violation of the law and called for curbs. He also said storm-water drains or rajakaluves – stretching to about 16 k.m. – have been encroached and it must be cleared and no development should be authorized which mars the heritage component of the city.

Urgranarasimhe Gowda, activist and progressive farmer, called for curbing the proliferation of private layouts and wanted the responsibility to be vested with Mysuru Urban Development Authority to pave the way for planned growth. He also called for decentralised bus terminals around Outer Ring Road to cater to suburban and rural areas and help decongest the city.

P.V. Nanjaraje Urs, former professor, said Mysuru had historical importance and the city’s heritage character should not be diluted at the altar of economic development. He said there should be an end to “destruction of Chamundi Hills” in the guise of development so as to help conserve its natural character.

Suresh Kumar Jain of Mysuru Industries Association called for notifying Mysuru Industrial Area Township for the development of industrial areas, and also to eliminate the need to pay taxes to multiple agencies.

Facilities for industrial waste management, construction and demolition waste recycling plant, efficiency in garbage collection, conversion of old Deputy Commissioner’s office into a digital museum, establishment of mohalla clinics, and declaration of green belt around Mysuru were some of the suggestions received from the stakeholders.

