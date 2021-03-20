The MUDA budget for the financial year 2021-22 has a slew of projects for the city which is expected to shore up its green and clean quotient once implemented.

Also in the offing is a new tourism project at the Bannimantap Grounds where the visitors can spend at least 4 hours to 5 hours. The MUDA plans to have a planetarium, a science museum on the lines of Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru, a toy train for children etc., on a 16-acre plot for which the MUDA has earmarked ₹10 crore for the new financial year.

The budget has earmarked funds for 10 sewage treatment plants and a solid waste treatment plant at a cost of ₹4.5 crore in the city limits. It has also identified Devanur layout for installation of a similar plant at a cost of ₹1.5 crore to cater to handle waste generated locally. Concrete and building debris recycling plants are also proposed jointly with the Mysuru City Corporation and the MUDA has earmarked ₹1 crore.

The maharajas had earmarked 20 acres of land adjoining Kukkarahalli Lake and Saraswathipuram for the development of Lal Bagh, in 1921. The MUDA plans to develop a portion of it which is now vacant as a mini Lal Bagh and has earmarked ₹1 crore for it. The development of Freedom Park has received ₹2 crore and the MUDA plans to introduce a 2 per cent green cess on layout development plan fee. Skating rink track development is also in the offing while urban forestry project will also be encouraged and 100 parks will be developed under PPP model.

Clocktowers in the new MUDA layouts, construction of arches at the gates leading to Mysuru city, and development of ‘Autonagar’ are other proposals in the budget.