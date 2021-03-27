A shining example

Arun Kumar Sanganagouda Gohidal (24), who is a native of Halgera village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district, has set an example to show that even students from rural government schools can pass Civil Services examination, when they focus hard on studies.

Born to a middle class family, he studied class I to SSLC in Kannada medium in government schools in Halgera and Bendebembali villages in the taluk. Later, he moved to Kalaburagi where he completed his Plus I and Plus II at Sri Guru Vidya Peetha. Thereafter, he went to PES University, Bengaluru, and completed his Bachelor of Technology.

Gohidal took basic coaching in Ujwala Academy in Bengaluru and also one year’s coaching at Vajirao and Reddy Institute in Delhi for UPSC examination. He attended the examination and passed in his first attempt. His name appeared in serial number 324 in the pass list and now he is waiting for an interview.

“I completed my schooling in my village and my pre-university in Kalaburagi. I was inspired by two teachers of my high school, Ninganagouda and Mallappa, and now, my dream of passing the UPSC examination is fulfilled in my first attempt itself,” he said.

Probably, Gohidal is the first person in Yadgir district to have passed the UPSC examination. He says he wants to serve people by becoming Deputy Commissioner.

His father, a retired bank employee, expressed happiness about his son’s achievement. “We had confidence in him that he would pass the UPSC examination, which is considered as the toughest,” he said.

Recalling his study methods, Gohidal said that hard work and commitment towards studies can bring one success “Anybody can achieve what I have. But, they must focus a minimum of six to eight hours on continuous studies,” he said and added that “I must say thanks to my parents, teachers, coaches and friends who extended their support and guided me to cross this milestone.”