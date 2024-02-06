February 06, 2024 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - Bengaluru

AMC Engineering College, Bannerghatta Road recently conducted a seminar on “Indo-U.S. Hazardous Materials Management” organized in association with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Justice Subhash Adi, a retired judge of the High Court and President of the National Green Judiciary, said “Environmental protection is one of the basic duties of citizens in our constitution and every citizen must follow it. Although many years have passed since the Bhopal gas disaster, the people of Bhopal are still facing its effects. In this background, we should be aware of protecting the environment.”

“Natural disasters are happening today due to environmental imbalance. Man-animal conflict is happening due to deforestation. Man is advancing in technology,” he further added.

Senior Scientist of the Washington River Conservation-Remediation Foundation Dr. Rampur Vishwanath, Kendra G. Schroyer, Principal of CHMM Company, U.S.A. and others presented their ideas on ‘Hazardous Materials Management’ in the seminar.

