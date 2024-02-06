ADVERTISEMENT

A seminar on Indo-U.S. Hazardous materials management

February 06, 2024 02:52 am | Updated 02:52 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

AMC Engineering College, Bannerghatta Road recently conducted a seminar on “Indo-U.S. Hazardous Materials Management” organized in association with the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board.

Justice Subhash Adi, a retired judge of the High Court and President of the National Green Judiciary, said “Environmental protection is one of the basic duties of citizens in our constitution and every citizen must follow it. Although many years have passed since the Bhopal gas disaster, the people of Bhopal are still facing its effects. In this background, we should be aware of protecting the environment.”

“Natural disasters are happening today due to environmental imbalance. Man-animal conflict is happening due to deforestation. Man is advancing in technology,” he further added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Scientist of the Washington River Conservation-Remediation Foundation Dr. Rampur Vishwanath, Kendra G. Schroyer, Principal of CHMM Company, U.S.A. and others presented their ideas on ‘Hazardous Materials Management’ in the seminar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US