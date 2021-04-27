A section of industries in Karnataka is paralysed without oxygen

The State government may have allowed industries to function during the two-week lockdown, but a significant section — between 30% and 40% — is paralysed without oxygen. In light of the medical emergency and shortage of oxygen, the Union government has banned its industrial use across the country.

Subasish Guha Roy’s Universal Air Products Pvt. Ltd. office at Peenya II Stage, a key supplier of oxygen to hospitals across the State, was recently mobbed by industrialists trying to get some oxygen supply.

“We understand that human life is more important, but we are asked to open shops but can’t work. How do we pay salaries?” asked Jagannath, who runs a cutting and fabrication unit in Peenya. There are over 300 such cutting and fabrication units in Peenya Industrial Area, which cannot function without oxygen and hence have closed down for the past many days.

This has had a cascading effect as many other industries are also dependent on these units. “The cutting and fabricating of metal are key basic processes in the industries here. While these units have closed down, those with in-house facilities for the same are also not able to carry these processes out because of the lack of oxygen. Essentially, in most industries, one cannot make any finished product without these processes. We hope the pandemic situation improves and oxygen supply to industry is resumed soon,” said Srinivas Asranna, a past president of Peenya Industries Association.