A sari fence to keep the wild boar at bay

Farmers in Yadgir district have found a new way to protect their crops by fencing their fields with different colour saris, as an electric fence is expensive

December 15, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Farmers have used saris to fence their groundnut field in a Gurmitkal village in Yadgir district, to protect the crop from wild boar.

Farmers in Yadgir district, particularly whose land are closely located near forest areas in Yadgir and Gurmitkal taluks, have found a new way to protect their crops from wild animals by way of fencing their fields with saris.

Also, a few farmers have fenced their land with live electricity cable which is an effective mode of preventing any wild animal from raiding standing crops. But, this is expensive to say the least. Therefore, farmers have now found it easy to fence their land with different colour saris to make it look dangerous to wild animals.

Normally, wild boar raid groundnuts. They are attracted to fields full of groundnuts and hence, rampage the crops.

“Wild animals, particularly wild boar, always go to such fields for food but the fencing with different colour saris now repel them. They are thrown off by the different colours that the fencing sports, not only during the day but also at night. They wouldn’t dare to force their way into the fields now,” a farmer Keerya Rathod said.

Even then, farmers in the villages of Yadgir and Gurmitkal taluks that are located close to the forest areas are facing difficulties posed by other dangerous wild animals despite the fencing of saris around their fields.

“The Forest Department should conduct a survey of forest areas and put up fencing so that no wild animal can attack standing crops,” a social activist Umesh Mudnal said.

