A roadmap for revival of the farm sector

Concerned over the huge devastation caused by floods to agriculture and allied sectors in the State, farm scientists are now set to provide a road map for recovery of the sectors in a scientific manner.

The International Society of Extension Education, a body of agricultural extension experts, will hold a brainstorming session with agricultural universities and farm scientists across the State. Former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, K. Narayana Gowda, who heads the society, told The Hindu that the organisation will soon hold the day-long consultation. UAS-Bengaluru would facilitate the session.

Mr. Gowda said farm scientists were looking at short and long-term measures. “The short-term measures are to ensure that they carry on with agricultural operations by taking up cultivation of short-term crops, which will ensure income,” he said. As a long-term measure, scientists are considering revamping the sector and taking up plantation of perennial crops. He stressed the need for encouraging farmers to plant a few saplings of jackfruit, jamun and tamarind varieties depending upon the topography, along with regular crops.

What is causing concern is not only that the present floods have washed away crops in about 4.3 lakh hectares, but also that such floods are becoming a regular phenomenon in the kharif season, which contributes significantly to food production as well as farm economy. State’s agriculture is already haunted by drought as Karnataka has the largest tracts of rain-fed farmland next only to Rajasthan.