A ride into, and for wilderness

July 28, 2022

Bengaluru Participants of ‘Wilderness on wheels – voice of the voiceless’, which will be flagged off on Friday, will get to be a part of conservation awareness rides.

The nine rides, being organised by Reroute Integrated Fitness in association with the Forest Department, will cover all the forest locations in Karnataka and each ride will start from and end in Bengaluru. The rides range from 50 km to 1,100 km and they will be fully supported.

Participants have the option to be part of the complete event or select individual rides as per their convenience and be part of the much bigger cause.

The group of motorists aim to raise awareness on the various concerns of brutality the wildlife of the nation is facing. “We aim to be the voice of the voiceless and hope to bridge the gap between the general public and the forests and help better understand how the ecology works,” said Sandeep Shah, founder and director of Reroute Integrated Fitness.