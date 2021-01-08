A rich collection of handloom at Silk India 2021 expo

More than 90 weavers from across India have come on a common platform at Silk India 2021, an exhibition of handloom and ethnic wear.

Organised by New Craft, the expo which is underway at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry from January 1 to January 17 features a rich collection of handlooms from across the country.

The organisers have also roped in 90 weavers and artisans to expose them to consumer demand and their taste so that it could get reflected in the future productions. Apart from handloom and textile material the exhibition also features a rich collection of handicraft items including silver jewellery, handmade paper, gem stones, paintings, handcrafted wood, brass and silverware, marble works etc from different parts of the country, the release added.

The exhibition is all about the use of traditional handloom and to showcase it as an ideal contemporary lifestyle products, according to the organisers.