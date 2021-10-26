Karnataka

A rare procedure saves a patient

Gudage hospital

Doctors in the Bidar-based Gudage Hospital saved the life of a heart patient by performing a rare treatment procedure on Monday.

“We conducted a permanent pacemaker implantation (PPI) and fractional flow reserve (FFR) procedure in the hospital. This is the first time in the Kalyana Karnataka region that such a procedure has ben performed,” the hospital said in a release.

A 60-year-old Sushila Bai from Santapur of Aurad taluk in Bidar district came to the hospital complaining of high blood pressure but very low pulse rate. Her pulse rate was below 20 and she was taking five tablets to control BP every day. After treatment, she is not taking any BP tablets now. She has been discharged from hospital and she is healthy now.

The hospital treated her free as she came from a below poverty line family. In some hospitals in Hyderabad, the procedure would have cost her ₹3 lakh, the release said. A team led by Senior Cardiologist Chandrakant Gudage, Cardiologist Nitin Gudage, Sachin Gudage and Mahesh Tondare treated the patient.

The fractional flow reserve (FFR) is related to a heart blood block. Doctors will decide on installation of a stent after observing the patient for some time. If need be, we will provide the treatment free,” Chandrakant Gudage said.


