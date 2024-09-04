A question of survival for local artists amid a flood of ‘outsourced’ Ganesha idols

The traditional clay artists of Mysuru engaged in manufacturing hand-made Ganesha idols are staring at an uncertain future due to mounting challenges from mass produced idols flooding the market from other centres.

A tradition inherited from their forefathers, nourished and bequeathed to posterity, clay artisans of Mysuru are being pushed to the brink as evident in a decline in their numbers. Places like Kumbarageri which used to boast of nearly 120 to 150 families engaged in hand-crafted Ganesha idols have about 70 to 80 families still pursuing the vocation.

During their heydays which lasted till about 20 years ago Kumbarageri in the heart of Mysuru used to be buzzing with activity where the tradition would blend with artistry. In the runup to the Ganesha festival the traditional homes would transform to vibrant studios with hundreds of Ganesha idols receiving finishing touches as the dedicated community of craft persons would breathe life in to the idols before despatching them to the retail market.

“There was a time when Ganesha idols made in Mysuru would be sent to other markets. But the wheel has turned a full circle and idols are now procured from Hosur in Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru, Belagavi, and other places and are flooding the Mysuru market,” said Mr. Revanna, a traditional artist from Kumbarageri.

While Kumbarageri has about 50 families engaged in making Ganesha idols there are a handful of families in Dattanagar, Hebbal and other areas on the outskirts of Mysuru pursuing this age-old craft to cater to the devotees.

Apart from the current tendency of outsourcing the traditional clay idols from other countries, there is a threat to the local artisans from the Plaster-of-Paris (PoP) idols that make their way into the market, hence the number of traditional artisans are on the decline, according to Mr. Revanna. Citing his case he said that from manufacturing nearly 10,000 Ganesha idols about 15 years ago, it was down to 1000 idols this year,” adding that these numbers would further shrink in the years ahead.

Mr. Raghavendra, president of an association of clay artisans manufacturing Gowri and Ganesha idols, said that this has been the worst year in recent times as the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has failed to crack down on the sale of Ganesha idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP).

‘’Though the authorities issued guidelines to clay artisans warning us from making POP idols, they have turned a blind eye to those engaged in procuring it from other centres and selling it,” Mr. Raghavendra added.

Notwithstanding the threats posed by outsourcing idols from other centres, Mr. Puttaswamy, an artisan from Hebbal, expressed confidence that the clay artisans can ward off the challenge.

‘’There is a strong customer base for Ganesha idols made of clay devoid of any chemical or colour. This is due to the growing environmental awareness and the clay artisans should tap this market and make idols at different price points,” he added providing the proverbial silver lining to the dark clouds that have engulfed the clay artisan community.

