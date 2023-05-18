A proud moment for Siddaramanahundi

May 18, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST

Siddaramaiah’s birthplace near Mysuru in celebratory mood over the son’s rise

The people of Siddaramanahundi village, about 22 km from Mysuru city, are jubilant over 75-year-old Siddaramaiah becoming the Chief Minister for the second time, after a gap of 10 years.

“We are exceptionally proud that the son of this village is taking charge as the Chief Minister. This moment has come for the second time. Like how the village celebrated the son’s rise in 2013, all of us are rejoicing the moment similarly in 2023. It’s the biggest moment for the village which got its identity because of Siddaramaiahnavaru. Like the previous term, Sahebru’s administration will be remembered by the people,” said the ecstatic villagers, on hearing the Congress leader’s elevation.

In fact, the villagers went into a celebratory mood on Wednesday itself following reports that Mr. Siddaramaiah is the party high command’s choice for the CM’s post, and they congratulated each other on the development. His appointment was, however, formally announced on Thursday, cheering the villagers.

The last time Mr. Siddaramaiah, along with his family members, visited his native village was on May 10 to cast his vote. Siddaramanahundi is part of Varuna constituency from where Mr. Siddaramaiah has won for the third time. It’s Varuna that gave Mr. Siddaramaiah all the top posts, including the posts of Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition.

The people of Siddaramanahundi were confident that Mr. Siddaramaiah would win from Varuna and become the Chief Minister.

Giant cutouts of Mr. Siddaramaiah hailing the leader at the village’s entrance greet those visiting the picturesque village, off T. Narsipur Road.

“The government led by him (Mr. Siddaramaiah) for five years from 2013-2018 is remembered even today because of Sahebru’s leadership and the stable government. His five-year rule is considered a model. The clean image that he (Mr. Siddaramaiah) has is his biggest advantage,” says Ramanna, one of the relatives of Mr. Siddaramaiah.

The veteran politician’s younger brother, Sidde Gowda, said he knew his brother will become CM once again because of the way the government led by him performed last time. “My brother is remembered for Anna Bhagya, who assured food to the poor. This time too, he will ensure a stable government.”

Mahadevaiah, the Congress leader’s contemporary, said Anna Bhagya and Ksheera Bhagya benefited farmers. Mr. Siddaramaiah gave strength to the Congress in the State. Anna Bhagya is one of the most popular schemes launched by him. “The BJP government cut the rice quantity but Mr. Siddaramaiah will give 10 kg of rice as promised,” the village elder said, with a smile.

Ramanna, who spoke on the premises of Sri Siddarameshwara temple at the village, said Sahebru never misses festivities at the temple despite his busy schedule when he was the CM. Sri Siddarameshwara is his family deity. Sahebru used to attend the festivities and mingle closely with the villagers. “One day, Sahebru can become the Prime Minister, because of the popular image and leadership,” Ramanna said, with confidence.

Chandru and Mahadev, farmers from Kadavekatte Hundi village, who joined the celebrations at Siddaramanahundi, described Mr. Siddaramaiah as “Anna Ramaiah” for his Anna Bhagya project. “We all knew he would become the CM again. It is happening. It’s an unforgettable moment for the villagers like us to see the leader, who gave Varuna irrigation project, becoming the CM for the second time,” the brothers said.