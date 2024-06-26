In last 15 days, 61 cases of drug abuse booked: Shivamogga SP

M.S. Santhosh, Member Secretary of Shivamogga District Legal Service Authority, has called upon college students not to cultivate bad habits and stay away from drug abuse. He appealed to the students to spread awareness among friends and people around against drug abuse.

He spoke after inaugurating the programme on International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking organised at Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial College in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

Students during their school and college days, have a chance of developing curiosity about tobacco, alcohol, ganja, and other products that harm health. Many people fall into the trap and find it difficult to come out of it, he said, and he suggested students come out of such situations.

Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar said the police had been conducting awareness programmes against drug abuse in all police station limits across the district. “Within the last 15 days, we booked 61 cases of drug abuse. Even well-educated people are getting addicted to drugs. Last year, a medical student was caught growing ganja inside his house. Hence, we believe education alone is not enough. We have to instil a sense of morality among students,” he noted.

Rajendra Chenni, Director of the Manasa Centre for Cultural Studies, suggested students understand how opium had caused huge devastation globally over the centuries. “Many believe that drug abuse is more dangerous than nuclear blasts. The students of psychiatry need to study how drugs are being sold globally every year and understand their impact on humanity,” he said.

The programme was jointly organised by Shivamogga district administration, Zilla Panchayat, and Kateel Ashok Pai Memorial College.