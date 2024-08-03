GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A policy soon to channel CSR funds in education: Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

We are planning a policy wherein corporates will be mandated to direct their CSR funds to education: Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Updated - August 03, 2024 02:53 pm IST

Published - August 03, 2024 02:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivkumar speaking in the Karnataka Bank centenary year celebration function. File

Deputy Chief Minister, D K Shivkumar speaking in the Karnataka Bank centenary year celebration function. File | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The government of Karnataka will soon formulate a policy to mandate corporates in the States to direct their Corporate Social Responsibility finds to education, said Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

‘We are planning a policy wherein corporates will be mandated to direct their CSR funds to education this year,” he said while addressing industry representatives at the 47th Annual General Meeting of the Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce (BCIC) on August 3.

This was aimed at addressing the issue of employment, he said.

“We are also planning Karnataka model schools and urge corporates to come forward and adopt these schools. Jobs can be created only if there are job creators i.e. industry,“ he stated.

Mr. Shivakumar further said the whole world was looking at Bengaluru and Karnataka and therefore the growth of the city was very important.

“The Government is committed to stand with the industry and provide all necessary assistance for growth.,” he noted.

The Deputy Chief Minister also said the government was planning a new tourism policy for Karavali to enhance the local economy, adding a special cell to provide hassle free assistance for all investors was also in the offing.

BCIC President Designate Vineet Verma said the trade body’s aim was to create a broader vision for Karnataka with regard to policy enhancement, review, and streamlining of processes to ensure sustainable industry growth. “Our aim is to expand growth beyond Bengaluru into secular sectors like auto components, textiles, food processing, electronics etc,“ he added.

Brigade Group will set up Brigade BCIC skill development park at Devanahalli on August 7, 2024.

