A platform for students’ internships

09 December 2020 18:51 IST

Young Indians Mysuru has said a portal www.ciiyiinternship.tech has been created to connect industries of Mysuru with students who are aspiring to pursue internships at various institutes and companies in and around Mysuru.

Pradeep Manjunath, Chairperson, Yi Mysuru chapter, stressed the importance of students having mandatory industry exposure before starting their career in various companies. He said students should benefit from internship opportunities provided by companies and pursue their 3 to 6 months’ of internship before joining full-time employment.

The portal for internship connect can be accessed by companies to post their internship requirements, and students can apply by registering their credentials. The companies will carry out the selection process from the list of candidates who had applied.

“This opportunity is presented throughout the year to students and companies,” he said, in a release here.