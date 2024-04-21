GIFT a SubscriptionGift
A place for auspicious start, but neglected by all

April 21, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Kolar

The Hindu Bureau

Tucked amid a rocky terrain, Kurudumale – famous for the mighty idol of Lord Ganapathi – is considered auspicious for any start of electoral battle. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda started his campaign in 1994 before becoming the Chief Minister from here, while the Congress launched its “Praja Dhwani” campaign ahead of the 2023 elections that propelled it to power in Karnataka. The Janata Dal (Secular) also had launched its ambitious Pancharatna yatra from here in 2022.

“Political parties have used it as launchpads and politicians make a beeline here for blessings of the deity, but the temple itself is not in a great shape. Politicians come here promising development, but forget about it later,” rued Shivaji, a resident of Kurudumale, a few kilometres from Mulbagil town. The temple village paints a picture of indifferent like several other in the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency.

