Karnataka

Pedestrian dies in mishap

An aged woman died after she was hit by a car while she was crossing a road near Konanur in Arkalgud taluk on Monday.

Akkayyamma, 72, of Kattepura village suffered serious injuries in the incident. She was rushed to a hospital at Konanur and from there she was shifted to the government hospital in Hassan, where she died on Tuesday.

Her daughter Soubhagya has filed a complaint with Konanur Police.


