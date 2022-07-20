A one-woman show on motherhood

‘Thayiyaguvudendare’ will be staged at Hasanamba Kalakshetra in Hassan on July 25

‘Thayiyaguvudendare’ will be staged at Hasanamba Kalakshetra in Hassan on July 25

Pooja Raghunandan, a theatre enthusiast based in Hassan, has come up with a one-woman show that tells her own story of motherhood.

Rangahridaya, a theatre troupe in Hassan, will stage the 70-minute play Thayiyaguvudendare, based on Pooja Raghunandan’s story, in Hassan on July 25. It has been adapted to the theatre by Krishnamurthy Kavattar, a known theatre director, who directed this play too.

Pooja hails from a family actively involved in the fields of music and drama. She has been into acting for the past 10 years, played prominent roles in a few plays and her performance received good review.

The story of Thayiyaguvudendare began with Pooja’s write-up that appeared in an e-magazine. She had written about the struggle she had undergone in the quest to become a mother. As her dream of becoming a mother was dashed after a couple of miscarriages, she had a tough time. With her constant efforts, she could convince her family for adopting a baby through the regular process as per the adoption policy. She adopted a baby girl, who is now 18 months old.

“I had written my story for an e-magazine. That received appreciation from many people. By then, we had decided to stage a one-woman show from our theatre troupe Rangahridaya. And, felt that my own story could be the best for the play. Krishnamurthy Kavattar also accepted the story and he did both script work and the direction for the play”, Pooja said.

As an actress, Pooja is performing her role on the stage. “I feel it is easy to perform other roles than my own. Right now rehearsals are going on. With the help and guidance of the director, I am making constant efforts to improve my performance”, she said. Through the play, she wants to spread awareness on adoption policy as well.

The first show of the play will be staged at Hasanamba Kalakshetra. Entry is free. Rangahridaya troupe has plans to stage the play in other places of the State in the coming days.