A non-cooperation movement for ‘sacred economy’

Theatre personality Prasanna, who has been agitating with like-minded people seeking introduction of “scared economy” to boost small and micro industries that employ large local populace, on Friday said a non-cooperation movement has been planned from December 1 if the Centre failed to heed to their demands.

He was speaking at the Gandhi 150th Chintana Yatre and interaction programme organised by Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work and Gram Seva Sangha, Bengaluru, here and gave a broad outline of the Satyagraha.

Mr. Prasanna said the Satyagraha is being organised demanding support to small and micro industries that involve more of physical work, utilise local resources and less use of machinery. The agitation, started in September, has now taken the form of Satyagraha and would be intensified if the government did not respond, he said.

Having conducted Satyagraha for a week in Bengaluru in October, he said he had temporarily withdrawn it following a request by Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, who sought a month’s time to address the issue. The demands included zero taxation to sacred economy industries, refinancing and a comprehensive programme for reviving the small and micro industries.

With the one-month time sought by the Centre being over, a non-cooperation movement has been planned, he said. A convention will be organised on December 1 in Bengaluru, by which time if the government failed to respond to the demands, the Satyagraha would be intensified to non-cooperation movement, he said.

Stating that the Satyagraha was not a political movement, Mr. Prasanna noted that economic slowdown pushed the youth to launch such movements.

Unemployment is on the rise with massive deployment of technology and on the other hand, environment is destroyed in the name of development. Environment destruction and waste of vast human resources is a threat to India’s future, he said.

Thinker Lakshmeesha Tolpady, physics professor Satyajith and others shared their experiences.