A new tradition in the making

The practice of bringing the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari from Chamundi Hills to the palace in a procession is set to be a new tradition and a permanent feature in the future editions of Mysuru Dasara.

This practice was started last year and was well received by the public as it provided an opportunity for a large number of people to get a glimpse of the deity that takes part in the Jamboo Savari. Otherwise, they had to be part of the large crowd that watches the Dasara procession to get a glimpse of the idol.

It is the same idol which is used for inauguration of the Dasara festival and used to be brought in a vehicle without fanfare and taken to the palace. After special rites and rituals it used to be placed in the golden howdah which would be carried by the designated elephant.

But with the new practice, another element has been introduced to Mysuru Dasara. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai drove up the Chamundi Hills and made floral offerings and he was accompanied by the district in-charge Minister S.T.Somashekar and others. The procession from the Chamundi Hills was accompanied by ensemble of musicians playing nadaswara and the idol was seated in a silver coloured motorised van. S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra, and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLAs, Mayor Shivakumar and others were present and hundreds of people lined up on both the sides of the road from Chamundi Hills to the palace to get a glimpse of the idol that later was part of the Jamboo Savari.