A new ‘Devaraj Urs district’ is Vishwanath’s poll plank in Hunsur

On his arrival at Agrahara village, about 7 km from Hunsur town on Sunday afternoon, former Minister A.H. Vishwanath emerged from his SUV attired in his customary white shirt and pant, but with a saffron scarf loosely tied around his neck.

After the womenfolk performed the traditional ‘aarti’, he was led by some drum beaters and a bunch of supporters down the unpaved road to the Shiva temple in the village, where three chairs were hurriedly arranged to resemble a makeshift dais.

But, Mr. Vishwanath chose to stand and face a motley group of villagers gathered to hear him. A long-time Congressman, the former Minister, who quit the party in June 2017 and joined the JD(S) only to resign again earlier this year and embrace the BJP, was seeking votes for the first time as the saffron party’s candidate.

After announcing his retirement from electoral politics soon after his resignation as JD(S) MLA in July this year, which incidentally contributed to the collapse of the coalition government and formation of the B.S. Yediyurappa government, Mr. Vishwanath changed his plans and entered the fray as BJP candidate.

But, during his eight-minute long address in the village, Mr. Vishwanath, a shrewd politician, made no reference to his resignation from the Assembly, which had contributed to the collapse of the coalition government. Instead, he blamed the “lack of co-ordination” and “infighting” among the coalition partners.

Next, he pitched the proposal to carve out a Devaraj Urs district out of Mysuru district, with Hunsur as its headquarters, as the reason for the people to vote him again.

Comprising the taluks of Periyapatna, K.R. Nagar, H.D. Kote, Sarguru, and Saligrama, besides Hunsur, the new district, Mr. Vishwanath promised would bring an all-round development to the region with the setting up of industries, increase in job opportunities, and rise in real estate value of land.

“In a radius of 10 km, you will have your own offices of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, besides zilla panchayat, an university, a medical college and hospital,” he said.

Contending that the proposal of a new district was not just a tale he was narrating for the ensuing polls, Mr. Vishwanath claimed he had already created a base for it by bringing to Hunsur the offices of Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Joint Director of KSRTC, and Superintending Engineer of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation.

Mr. Vishwanath’s address was prefaced by a BJP worker’s reminder to the gathering that they will be voting for a “future Minister” if they cast their votes in his favour.

Speaking to The Hindu later, Mr. Vishwanath said he was confident that the people of the constituency had accepted him as BJP candidate.

He said there was no reason for him to keep repeating about his resignation as an MLA during the election campaign in the villages as he had already cited the reasons for the same at other platforms. He also believed that many people, if not all, were convinced about his political decisions.