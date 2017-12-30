A neurology topper who wants to join government service

Sai Deepak Yaranagula, who bagged the Dr. Ansiya Vasanth Memorial Award for the Best Postgraduate Resident in Neurology – 2017 on Saturday, said he was keen to join government service because that is where there are a lot of patients from different backgrounds.

“I am disturbed and concerned over the increasing mistrust between doctors and patients. I want to create awareness through my patients that medicine is an imperfect science and that it is not like calculative mathematics. Sometimes things can go wrong but that does not mean it is done intentionally,” he told The Hindu.

“Communicating with patients in government hospitals to create awareness about our relationship is the best way,” the young doctor said.

All toppers that The Hindu spoke to owed their success to their alma mater. Dressed in their convocation robes, the bright young minds spoke enthusiastically about taking forward their skills to serve the community. Bharath S., who bagged the Dr. Usha Punja Award for Best Outgoing Student in DM Neuroanaesthesia – 2017, said his inspiration was his alma mater.

“I always wanted to pursue higher studies in NIMHANS, and this is the culmination of my dream,” he said, and added that he wants to do further research in his speciality.

Lakshmi S., who was awarded the Dr. D.L.N. Murthy Rao Memorial Prize for the Best Outgoing Student in MD Psychiatry – 2017, said there should be more institutions like NIMHANS in the country to meet the shortage of psychiatrists.

“Although neurology is tough and challenging, the training that I got at NIMHANS has made me confident of serving the community. It was my mother’s dream that I become a doctor and I am happy I have fulfilled her dream. We lost her two years ago,” she said.