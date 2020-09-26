A nanotech product to help fight spread of virus

The nanocomposite polyethylene film devised to combat the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Hassan

26 September 2020

‘Virus gets neutralised within a short period after coming in contact with it’

A Shivamogga-based nanotech company has come up with a nanocomposite polyethylene film to combat the spread of COVID-19 infection. The company has got its product tested to show that the virus gets neutralised within a short period after coming in contact with the film.

Ad-Nano Technologies Pvt. Ltd. has developed this product in collaboration with Balaji Poly Pack, also in Shivamogga. The manufacturers have plans to make PPE kits using the material they have developed.

Mohammed Adnan Javeed, managing director of Ad-Nano Technologies, said the polyethylene sheets could be used to cover the floor and other surfaces in places such as hospitals. “When coronavirus settles on our product, it gets neutralised in a short time,” he said. The company, which has been into nanotech products since 2013, has got its product tested for anti-viral activity from the Technical and Innovative Textile Solution Centre (TITSC) at Coimbatore, a testing centre recommended by the ICMR.

Certification

Vinay Gangisetty, head of Balaji Poly Pack, said after developing the product, the company contacted the ICMR for certification. “As per the ICMR direction, we got our sample tested from the TITSC. The results showed that within 10 minutes of the virus coming in contact with our product, its activity is reduced by 35.41% and in 30 minutes it will be reduced by 69.04%. Within one hour, its activity comes down by 89%. And, after two hours and 54 minutes, there will be no viral activity at all,” he said.

The material could be used for PPE kits, curtains in hospitals, bed covers, floor mats, wall coating sheets, seat covers, and similar items.

Many studies have shown that the virus could be active on different surfaces for one to three days. “It is a matter of concern. We are now combating this by using sanitisers or disinfectants. But this product will reduce this risk of spreading the infection,” he said.