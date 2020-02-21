A musical tribute to Jayachamaraja Wadiyar

MYSURU

21 February 2020 00:36 IST

The third segment of the birth centenary of the last maharaja of Mysore, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, was held in the city on Thursday. Tributes were paid to him for his contribution to the field of classical music, wildlife and biodiversity conservation.

The programme was organised by the H.H. Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar Foundation.

Renowned classical musician Sukanya Prabhakar rendered compositions of the last maharaja in a musical feature titled ‘Gaanarajendra Sri Jayachamarajendra, a Sangeetha Roopaka’. Jairam Ramesh, MP, delivered a lecture on Wadiyar’s contribution to wildlife and environmental conservation. Musicologist the late R. Satyanarayana (posthumous), T.S. Satyavathi and Sukanya Prabhakar were conferred the Sri Jayachamaraja Prashasthi on the occasion.

The two daughters of the last maharaja spoke about their father. Kamakshi Devi said that though he was a maharaja to the rest of the world, to them his attitude was the same as that of any parent. “We used to have breakfast together and he would make inquiries about our progress in studies and at school,” she recalled.

“He was genial, full of humour and well-read, and would always encourage us to read books,” she said. He also used to write letters to his family members during his tours, and the address used to be ‘The Palace, Mysore, South India’. The letters would all be promptly delivered.

That he was philosophical and down to earth manifested when the Government of India abolished the privy purse. “He was least affected and decided to downsize his lifestyle with ease though he was overnight reduced from a maharaja to an ordinary citizen. This was because he was a true philosopher,” Ms. Kamakshi Devi said.

His other daughter, Indrakshi Devi, paid similar tributes and also recalled the contribution of her brother, the late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar, whose birth anniversary fell on Thursday. “He underwent many tribulations in life but had fortitude, and despite all adversities my brother continued to observe the family traditions of conducting rituals and celebrations. Without his efforts, Dasara as it is celebrated today would not have existed,” she said.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and others were present at the programme.