A more vibrant, hueful ‘Rangapanchami’ in Hubballi

March 11, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - HUBBALLI

With businesses back on track after COVID-19, ‘Rangapanchami’ (celebrated on the fifth day of full moon), part of Holi festival, became more vibrant and hueful this year with enthusiastic participation from people of all age group.

With many restrictions being lifted, and the police conducting a morale boosting route march the day before, large number of people descended on the streets of the commercial city on Saturday to celebrate the festival of colours. Several streets in the central business district of Hubballi were drenched in colours this time.

The usual road restrictions imposed during holi to prevent movement of vehicles in few sensitive areas did not deter the spirit of celebrations. Motorcyclists did not mind taking alternate routes to reach their destination to take part in the revelry.

Like the previous years, the authorities had banned ‘rain dance’ and high decibel DJ music at the ‘Kamanna pandals’. However, at a few places, rain dance was conducted along with music, for youngsters, but the police intervened and asked organisers to wind up.

While youngsters roamed the city on their two-wheelers to take part in celebrations, kids and toddlers had their own space in the neighbourhood of their homes. Armed with pitchkaris and water balloons, they conducted ‘target practice’ on every passerby. In the narrow streets of Kamaripet, the epicentre of vibrant holi celebration sin Hubballi, the practice of pouring bucket full of water over passersby from the balconies continued unabated.

In almost all the localities, processions of idols of ‘Kamanna’ (Lord Manmatha) and Rati were taken out before the effigies of ‘Kamanna’ were torched to mark the end of celebrations. Despite the restrictions and appeal for early conclusion of the celebrations by the police, the revelry continued till late evening on Saturday. In some localities of Old Hubballi and central business district, members of the Muslim community welcomed the processions and played Holi.

People of different age groups smeared colours on the faces of police personnel and officers and offered them, like every year. Some organisations had put up stalls distributing juice to the revellers. Traditional drums like ‘halage’ and ‘jaggalagi’ provided the drum beats for those who wanted to dance. Unlike previous years, more young girls and women came out for celebration this year.

Liquor recovered

Despite the order on ‘dry day’, there were several ‘spirited youths’ among the revellers. In a related development, the police raided an eatery at Nekarnagar in Hubballi and recovered liquor worth ₹47,000 stored for illegal sale during ‘Rangapanchami’. Two persons were arrested in a joint operation carried out by the CCB police and Kasabapet police.